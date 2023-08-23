At least 8 dead as bus plunges into river in Nepal

Dhading [Nepal], August 23 : At least 8 passengers died after a bus plunged into a river in Dhading District of central Nepal.

The bus, en route to Beni-hilly district, some 300 kms away from Kathmandu, met with the accident at Gajuri which is situated approximately 60 kms away far from the capital.

“The bus met with an accident late in the morning in the Gajuri Rural Municipality area. 8 people are confirmed dead while 19 are injured. A search operation is underway for more survivors,” Dhading SP Gautam Mishra toldover the phone.

Among the dead were two women and six men.

"The bus veered off the road into Trishuli River from near the waterfall at Gajuri. Half of the bus was submerged in water after it fell into the river," the vice chairperson of Gajuri Rural Municipality, Sharmila Bisural, toldover the phone.

Further details are awaited.

