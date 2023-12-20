At least 813 Afghan migrants return home from Pakistan this week: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 20 : As a part of the deportation process in Pakistan, 813 Afghan migrants have returned to the country this week, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

The Taliban's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced the repatriation of hundreds of migrants from Pakistan to Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the department declared on its official website that, as of Monday, 813 Afghan migrants had returned home.

The Ministry of Refugee Affairs added that the aforementioned migrants returned to the country through the Spin Boldak border after being expelled by Pakistan.

According to the Spin Boldak border authorities in Kandahar province, 310 people, or 60 families, crossed the border back into the nation, Khaama Press reported.

At the same time, Pakistan has said on several occasions that the absence of proper documentation is the primary cause of the expulsion of migrants, particularly those from Afghanistan.

International organisations have frequently requested that the Pakistani government reverse this decision; however, the Pakistani government has always responded by emphasising that no nation in the world admits migrants who do not possess legal documentation.

