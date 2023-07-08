At least 9 killed in building collapse in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], July 8 : At least nine people have been killed, including four children after a building collapsed in Brazil, CNN reported on Saturday.

The tragic collapse took place in Brazil's northeastern state of Pernambuco on Friday, CNN reported citing the state's Secretariat of Social Defense (SDS.)

The ages of the children were five, eight, twelve, and sixteen, according to CNN. Moreover, the Fire Department also extricated a 19-year-old's body from the debris on Saturday morning.

According to SDS, three people were saved alive and five more are still missing after a building fell in the Janga district on the outskirts of Recife, the state's capital.

Janga is a neighbourhood located in the city of Paulista, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil.

On Friday, SDS announced on its Facebook page that firefighters and public safety teams had been dispatched to the region to assist with the ongoing rescue efforts at the Conjunto Beira Mar building.

Further details awaited.

