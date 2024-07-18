At least five dead, 2 injured in accident in Balochistan's Ziarat city

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 : At least five tourists were killed and two were injured on Wednesday after their vehicle met with an accident in Balochistan's Ziarat city, reported ARY News.

The rescue officials arrived at the scene after learning that the tourists' vehicle had been involved in the accident on Domera-Ziarat road, according to police.

The deceased and injured were moved to the District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital in the vicinity, ARY News said.

All the victims hailed from Quetta city of Balochistan and had arrived in Ziarat on a tour, police said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, at least two tourists died, while three others were injured in a car accident in Chitral.

As per details, the incident that claimed the lives of two tourists occurred in Ashrit due to a damaged road.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor