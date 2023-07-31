At least five killed in clashes in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], July 31 : At least five people have been killed in massive clashes that took place in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported citing the officials.

As a result of the clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon, seven people were injured as well.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), two children were among the injured, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

A mortar round that struck a military barracks outside of the camp, according to a statement from the Lebanese army, wounded one soldier, whose condition is stable, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, the killing of commander Ashraf al-Armouchi and four of his "comrades" during a "heinous operation" was confirmed by the Palestinian party Fatah in a statement on Sunday.

On Sunday, as ambulances raced through the camp's winding streets to transport the injured to the hospital, factions engaged in combat while brandishing assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and hand grenades.

Morning violence ceased for many hours, however state media reported that sniper fire continued to sporadically erupt.

But following the killing of the Palestinian general and his escorts, violence broke out once more. As stray bullets hit nearby buildings in Sidon, shattering windows and businesses, some inhabitants fled their houses, according to Al Jazeera.

Both the staff and patients of the public Sidon General Hospital were evacuated.

More than 450 000 Palestinians living in Lebanon are registered with UNRWA, according to Al Jazeera. The majority endure a range of legal limitations, including employment restrictions, and frequently live in appalling conditions in refugee camps.

