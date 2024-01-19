At NAM Summit, Jaishankar highlights India as Vishwa Mitra, affirms global commitment, actions

Kampala [Uganda], January 19 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised India's unwavering commitment as "Vishwa Mitra" to global solidarity and cooperation in an address at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala.

In India's National Statement at the summit, Jaishankar provided insights into India's extensive contributions, spanning 600 significant projects across 78 nations, with a special focus on Africa, where 300 projects and 45,000 training slots reflect India's commitment and solidarity.

Jaishankar began his address by conveying warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the NAM Summit, applauding "Uganda for taking up the chairship at this crucial juncture. We extend our fullest support for your success."

"I recognise Azerbaijan for leading NAM during a difficult period. I also welcome South Sudan as a new member," he said.

Highlighting India's global outreach, Jaishankar stated, "India demonstrates this commitment through 600 significant projects in 78 nations. And each one of them respects the choice of our partners. Insofar as Africa is concerned, 300 projects and 45,000 training slots are an expression of our solidarity." This emphasises India's role as a friend to the world, or "Vishwa Mitra," willing to share its expertise and resources for mutual progress.

The External Affairs Minister underlined India's proactive response to global challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted, "When COVID struck, we shared vaccines with 100 nations while still vaccinating our own. As natural disasters happen, we have often been first responders for the developing world. In chairing the G20, we chose to convene and draw strength from the Global South."

Jaishankar highlighted the changing global landscape since the last NAM Summit in 2019, emphasising the profound impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing conflicts, and the disruptive nature of climate change. He expressed concern for conflicts worldwide, particularly focusing on Gaza. Addressing broader challenges, he noted, "The triad of debt, inflation, and growth challenges also weigh heavily on the developing."

Underlying these challenges, Jaishankar reflected on the evolving nature of the world, where post-colonial struggles have given way to new forms of inequity and domination. He said, "In the era of globalization, we see economic concentrations that treat the rest of the world as simply markets or resources." The minister emphasised the need to recognise and preserve diverse cultures and traditions amid narratives of political correctness and universalism.

Jaishankar also reiterated India's commitment to the NAM principles and its belief in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," emphasising that the world is a family.

Jaishankar arrived in Kampala on Thursday and led the Indian delegation at the two-day 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which began from January 19.

The 19th NAM Summit under Uganda's leadership was held under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' and brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

India wholeheartedly supports Uganda's theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with NAM countries. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement, a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor