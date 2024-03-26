At UN women's gathering, India highlights importance of public, private sectors in advancing global equality initiatives

New York [US], March 26 : India at the 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68), the UN's largest annual gathering on gender equality and women's empowerment has underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors in advancing global equality initiatives.

During the event held from March 11-22 in New York, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said that India, which is at the forefront of championing gender equality and women's empowerment, took centrestage.

The theme for this year's CSW68 was "Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective."

Various engagements showcased India's unwavering commitment to driving global change.

In a post on X, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN stated, "India had an impactful presence at the 68th Commission on the Status of Women #CSW68 in New York! From thought-provoking panels to empowering initiatives, #India led the charge for gender equality & women's empowerment on the world stage."

Hosted by Permanent Mission of India to the UN, the 68th CSW featured four thought-provoking side events delving into key issues impacting women. During multiple discussions, three of which were in collaboration with UN Women India and one with All India Women's Education Fund Association, India led conversations on crucial topics like financing for gender equality, women-led development, and the prevention of gender-based violence.

In a press release, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said, "During the first panel discussion on 'Investing in Gender Equality,' on March 13th, India, drawing from its tenure as the president of the G20, underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors in advancing gender equality initiatives. The establishment of a G20 Working Group on Women's Empowerment signified a monumental step towards fostering global gender parity."

During the second panel discussion on women-led development, which took place on March 19, India highlighted the transformative power of women's leadership. The panel addressed the challenges and enablers of women's leadership.

During the discussion, India showcased its progress through initiatives like Hum: When Women Lead. This anthology celebrates the stories of 75 remarkable female leaders nationwide. UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous hailed India's efforts and emphasized the fundamental right of women to lead, according to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN statement.

India's commitment to combat gender-based violence through initiatives like Sambal and Samarthya under Mission Shakti was highlighted during the third side event. During the discussion, international experts and civil society explored the need for investing in solutions and fostering deeper collaboration across sectors to create a safer world for all women and girls.

The fourth virtual side-event was co-hosted by the All India Women's Education Fund Association (AIWEFA). The event titled "Gender Equality Through Financial Independence" highlighted strategic initiatives aligned with the diverse financial needs of women and girls globally.

Distinguished speakers, including India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, highlighted the critical role of inclusivity and global cooperation in driving meaningful change.

Permanent Mission of India to the UN stated, "In summary, India's participation in CSW68 underscored its unwavering dedication to advancing gender equality and women's empowerment on the global stage. India continues to pave the way towards a more inclusive and equitable world by fostering collaboration, celebrating women's leadership, and implementing concrete initiatives."

