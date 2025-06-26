At UNSC India rejects Pakistan's "nefarious agenda" condemns its rampant cross border terror, child rights abuses

New York [US], June 26 : India has called out in strong terms Pakistan's "politically motivated remarks" and attempts to pursue a "nefarious agenda" at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We reject this attempt by Pakistan to deflect attention from the atrocities committed against children in their country, as highlighted in the Secretary General's report, as well as their rampant cross border terrorism," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said.

The Indian envoy in a strong rebuttal during the UNSC's open debate on Children and Armed Conflict (CAC), called out Pakistan for misusing the platform and violating the Council's agenda.

India has accused Pakistan of attempting to deflect attention from its own human rights violations and state-sponsored cross-border terrorism and casting unwarranted aspersions over UN processes and also smearing India at various discussions to pursue their nefarious agenda.

The Indian emvoy recalled the terror attacks in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed by Pakistani or Pakistani trained terrorists.

"The world has not forgotten the savage targeted attacks by Pakistani and Pakistani-trained terrorists killing 26 tourists in India in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on the 22 April 2025" Indian envoy Harish said.

The Security Council had issued a Press Statement on 25 April 2025 which underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act accountable and bring them to justice, he said.

The Indian envoy also reaffirming India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and pointed to the May 7 retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor.

"India had undertaken non-escalatory, proportionate and focused attacks that targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites on the 7 May 2025 in response through Operation Sindoor," Harish said.

"The terrorists killed in these attacks were given state funerals by Pakistan. And yet, they try to preach to others," he said.

The Indian envoy also noted the recent Secretary General's report on CAAC provides details of serious violations against children in armed conflict in Pakistan.

"Secretary General has expressed concern at the rise in such grave violations reported including attacks against schools, particularly girls' schools, against health workers, and about the incidents in the border areas with Afghanistan where a series of killing and maiming of Afghan children was directly attributed to cross border shelling and air strikes by Pakistani armed forces," Harish noted.

"Our world is witnessing an alarming escalation in conflicts and terrorist attacks; and children are their most unfortunate casualties. As per UNSG's report, grave violations against children have surged 25 percent, while sexual violence has risen 35 percent in 2024 a sobering indictment that demands immediate and decisive action. Therefore, today's discussion is both urgent and necessary...."

"Creating an enabling environment for holistic development of children is fundamental for child protection. Their safety, nutrition and education should be prioritized at national and household levels. Children in conflict and post-conflict situations, however require specialized attention and psycho-social support for their successful reintegration into society. Thus, sustained efforts by the State are required to build these essential ecosystems."

The Indian envoy further condemned the deliberate shelling of Pakistani army of India's border villages in May 2025, killing and injuring a number of civilians.

"To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical," he said.

The Indian envoy highlighted that "the entire union territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India irrespective of the frequent and incessant spate of lies and falsehoods by Pakistan."

