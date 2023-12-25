Athiya Shetty shares pics of parents call them 'definition of love, trust'
Mumbai, Dec 25 As Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty completed 41 years of marital bliss on Monday, their daughter Athiya Shetty shared a sweet wish for her parents and described them as the “definition of love”.
Athiya took to Instagram stories, where she shared two pictures of her parents. A black and white picture featured her parents from their wedding day and a recent image, showed Suniel hugging his wife.
Athiya wrote the caption: “Happy Anniversary to my definition of love, trust and friendship.”
Suniel also on Monday penned a heart-warming note for his wife Mana and said that she will “forever” his “always.”
Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared a picture of himself with his wife. He captioned it, "Happy happy anniversary wifey ... locked , knotted, tangled and tied to each other for 41 years now...you will forever my always !! "
Suniel and Mana tied the knot in December 1991 after a long courtship. They welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996.
