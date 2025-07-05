Atlanta: 5 Injured in Boat Explosion on Lake Lanier in Georgia (Watch Video)

At least five people onboard a boat were injured and shifted to a nearby medical facility after a vessel exploded in the middle of Lake Lanier in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, July 4. After receiving the information, the Hall County Fire Rescue team rushed to the spot and engaged in relief operations. The incident occurred at 7 pm.

A video shared on a social media platform shows a boat engulfed in flames floating over the lake. People on the lakeside were also seen in panic following the fire incident. According to reports, one of the passengers onboard was a child and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Lake Lanier Boat Explosion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a boat exploded on Lake Lanier, according to Hall County fire officials. pic.twitter.com/6QUlnODYjk — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 5, 2025

Authorities added that they were in stable condition while being transported to the hospital. Law enforcement teams are now investigating into the blast incident.