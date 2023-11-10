Atlee celebrates 9 years of marital bliss with wife Priya

Chennai, Nov 10 Acclaimed Tamil director Atlee, who has now become a pan-Indian figure after the success of his mega-blockbuster movie ‘Jawan’, is celebrating nine years of his marriage with wife Priya Atlee.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared a picture of himself with his wife during their celebration. As Priya Atlee was wiping her tears, Atlee wrote: “Love u my everything @priyaatlee 9th wedding anniversary. Meer joins the party from this year, it’s most memorable for us (sic).”

Priya also wished her husband on their anniversary and wrote: “Happy happy 9th my husbanduuuuu , wishing usss loads and loads of love happiness and adventures together forever.Luv u sooooo much my puppy Ur the bestest , meer will definitely have a tough time to out stand u (sic).”

She concluded her message writing: “Love u my boysssssss.”

Meer is their son.

Atlee made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the film ‘Raja Rani’. He went on to direct blockbuster hits such as ‘Their’, ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’ with Vijay and became a very well established name in the world of Tamil cinema.

The couple also received a lot of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities, wishing them well with Varun Dhawan, Raja Kumari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lehar Khan all sending emojis as part of their congratulations, and adoring the couple.

