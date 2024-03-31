Attack on Army establishment in Gwadar intensifies, two defence personnel killed

Gwadar [Pakistan], March 31 : Attacks on army establishments in Pakistan's Gwadar port have yet again intensified. A recent attack on an army establishment in Gwadar resulted in the deaths of two defence personnel.

Other than the defence personnel, four civilians were reportedly injured in the attack, according to The Balochistan Post.

According to the report, the attack was an ambush orchestrated on the bomb disposal squad of Pakistan in the Siyaji area of Gwadar. The same report quoted police officials who confirmed that the attack was done on the squad while they were travelling towards their dedicated outposts.

However, no claims were made about the identity of the attackers.

In a post on X, similar information was revealed by the Balochistan Post which stated, "Attacks against Pakistani military have intensified in Balochistan. Since yesterday Mari Petroleum, a subsidiary of Fauji Foundation, FWO, a military engineering organisation, and an outpost of Pakistani military have been targeted in Bolan. Several casualties have been reported."

Previously, at least two Pakistani soldiers and eight terrorists were killed in the fighting that erupted after multiple blasts and gunfire were reported at Pakistan's Gwadar Port Authority Complex on Wednesday, Dawn News reported, citing the military's media wing.

Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations informed in a statement that a group of eight terrorists attempted to enter the Port Authority Colony.

"A large quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered," the ISPR said.The Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Majeed Brigade is opposed to China's investments in the province of Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources. Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani said that multiple blasts were also reported in the attack.

A large contingent of police and security forces had reached the scene when the intense firing was ongoing, he added.

Gwadar Senior Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin initially said that eight armed assailants were gunned down but later revised the count to seven.

The statement added that there were no immediate reports of casualties, elaborating that seven personnel from three UN agencies based in Gwadar and two UN agencies on missions were "safe and accounted for."

The Gwadar port, which is controlled by China, is significant to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It includes multi-billion-dollar roads and energy projects and is also a part of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

