Attack on Trump brought in more non-Republicans than Republicans: Delaware Republican Party Chair

Wisconsin [US], July 19 : Delaware Republican Party Chair Julianne Murray said that the attack on former US President Donald Trump has brought in the support of more non-Republicans than Republicans and stressed that "Trump is a force to be reckoned with."

Speaking to ANI, Murray said that Trump has been the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for US presidential elections for several months and added that the support has been solidified after the attack on Trump on Saturday.

Asked whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump has unified the Republicans, Murray responded, "I think that's helped. I actually think that Saturday brought in more non-Republicans than it did Republicans. We've been building this way. I mean President Trump is a force to be reckoned with and it's, I mean I think that it is from a unification standpoint it's been building."

"He's (Trump) been the presumptive nominee for several months now and I think that it's all just kind of culminates. This is a gigantic pep rally for, you know, for our nominee but I do think, I mean Saturday I think has solidified the support in terms of we all know what's on the line and you know and that we have serious business that we've got to get done and that you know we got to get down to business but it doesn't change and that you know that what we have to do to get this done," she added.

Donald Trump has been attending the Republican National Convention since it began on Monday. His participation at the Republican National Convention came after the assassination attempt on him at the campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally on Saturday when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Hours after the shooting, Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured in the shooting.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service agents.

She noted that the Republican Party is all about Americans, American culture and policies for the US. People of colour and Israeli Americans had gathered outside the venue to offer support to Trump.

Asked about the change in the Republican Party, she said, "I'm telling you, I'm so proud of that. I mean, I have been a state party chair for a little over a year. So I'm part of that revolution. And I can tell you in Delaware, I mean, I've from the beginning have said, we have open arms and we are about the Americans, American culture, the ideals and that it doesn't, quit talking party, let's talk policy. Let's talk about the things that are gonna make everyday Americans have a better life."

"And so I think that we have been very successful in getting that message out and people are really starting to hear it. I mean just look at the guests that have been here this week that you know tattoos and you know and all of these different things that historically would not have been part of the Republican Party is now on this main stage. That is, you know, and so I'm very proud of it and I think that that is, you know, the way to us winning," she added.

Recalling her past meetings with Donald Trump, Julianne Murray said that he is very likeable, and every time she walked away, she felt like she was "heard and connected" and called it "incredibly potent" on world stage.

Asked about the special ties shared by India and US, Murray said, "Well, I mean, I think that Donald Trump is one person in an official capacity, but he is also, he's very, very likable. I mean, I've met President Trump two or three times now, and every time I have walked away feeling like I was heard and connected. And so I think that on the world stage, that is incredibly potent."

"And so, I mean, I would not be surprised at all that they have a good relationship because he's just so good at it. And I mean, I've heard the rhetoric. People are like, oh, you know, Trump yeah, so strong. It's okay. You know, that's his personality, but he is, he's direct, but he's fair. And that humanity to him is, I mean, this is a billionaire who doesn't have to be doing this, but he is very passionate about America and is going to, you know, want and understand those good relationships with other world leaders. And so, I mean, I'm not surprised at all that they would have a good relationship," she added.

Stressing that Trump's speech is going to be interesting as he has scrapped his other speech and rewritten it based on Saturday. She noted that Trump knows God intervened on Saturday and he needs to be talking more about unity.

Speaking about Trump's speech which he will make today, Murray said, "It's going to be interesting. I mean, because he, I mean, President Trump has said he scrapped his other speech and now and has rewritten it based after Saturday. You know, that basically Saturday he knows that God intervened and that he needs to be talking more about unity. But Trump is Trump. You know, so there has to be, you know, I mean, it's going to be interesting to see how he does it. I mean, I can tell you in my state, I had to do it."

"I mean, I am a very outgoing personality that people love or hate, that I also had to say, but we have to unify. So I think there's going to be a mix about the serious, you know, how precious life is, that it can change just like that, that he experienced that. I think he's going to share that and, you know, and what that was like for him and what a eureka it was for him. And then, you know, we'll also then shift to the things that are wrong from a policy standpoint and that we have to all unify in order for a change that's going to benefit all Americans. He's going to be very particular and specific about this isn't just a Republican thing anymore," she added.

She said that the Republican leaders after this convention wanted to be very energised so that they go back to their respective states and engage with people.

She said, "Well, I can tell you, at the RNC convention last week, we talked about this and said, the phrase, foot on the gas pedal. We are not letting up. And so we wanted to come out of this convention very, very energized so that we could go back to our respective states and we can get people engaged and get them to understand how important this is. I mean, I think whatever happens on the Democrat side in terms of whether Biden stays in or whether they do anything does not change our message."

"We have made sure that our messaging is not just about President Biden. It's about the entire administration and Democrat policies so that it doesn't make a difference. So we are going to push and we are going to push hard to get people out and get them to understand how important it is that they need to vote," she added.

A supporter of Donald Trump wears an ear bandage to show his support for Trump, after the recent attack on the former US President; he can also be seen giving out ear bandages for free.

