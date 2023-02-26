Attacks on temples carried out by Indian Intelligence agencies to malign Sikhs: Ontario Gurudwara Committee

The Ontario Gurudwara Committee (OGC) has condemned alleged acts of vandalism that have taken place in recent months at Hindu places of worship in Canada's Ontario.

"The OGC and the Sikh communities are concerned that these acts of vandalism may have been carried out at the direction of Indian intelligence agencies to sow discord in Canada and malign the Sikh community while bolstering allegations of Hinduphobia," they alleged in a statement.

The statement by the OGC stated further that in recent months, Ottawa MP Chandra Arya falsely tweeted about an act of vandalism in Brampton, blaming the Sikh community without any evidence. This tweet was later debunked by Peel Regional Police, as no such incident had even occurred. In a similar vein, two individuals of Indian origin were apprehended while vandalizing their own places of worship in Australia.

"We believe the similarities between these incidents suggest a pattern may be emerging to malign the Sikh community in Canada. The OGC and the Sikh community at large are concerned that these acts of vandalism may have been carried out at the direction of Indian intelligence agencies to sow discord in Canada and malign the Sikh community while bolstering allegations of Hinduphobia," the OGC statement read further.

The statement added that in line with far-right Hindutva leaders in India, BJP supporters in Canada have been falsely equating the critique of Indian government policies or other political movements as 'anti-Hindu' and undermining this political dissent as 'Hinduphobic'. As a result, all political expression which undermines 'fascist visions' of a Hindu Rashtra is deemed illegitimate and unacceptable, it said, adding that the emerging pattern of clear collaboration between Indian state actors and various MPs and MPPs of Indian background on this issue is alarming.

"Given the immediate threat posed to Canadian institutions by foreign interference, any degree of involvement by Indian intelligence or diplomatic staff behind these incidents of vandalism, the targeted messages disseminated in media, or the activity of Canadian legislators must be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted," it added.

The OGC's statement further said the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee and the Sikh community condemn any acts of vandalism at Hindu places of worship and urge all places of worship in Ontario to remain vigilant against any type of hate and vandalism. Law enforcement agencies must investigate these incidents thoroughly and swiftly bring the culprits to justice, it said, adding, "We also call on all communities to come together and reject the false narrative of discord between Sikh and Hindu communities in Canada. Solidarity between grassroots communities is necessary in order to successfully counter those voices seeking to sow discord in Canada to serve their own foreign policy objectives."

They also offered a reward of 10,000 dollars to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the culprits responsible for the recent 'acts of vandalism', asking further that the images and videos of all affected places of worship be publicised so the culprits can be brought to justice.

( With inputs from ANI )

