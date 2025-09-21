Attempt to smuggle millions worth of cocaine through Haifa Port thwarted

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): Police at the port of Haifa thwarted an attempt to smuggle 15 kg of cocaine into Israel.

The drugs were found in a double-walled shipping container that came from South America and had an estimated value of six million Shekels (USD 1.8 million). (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor