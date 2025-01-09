"Attendees' enthusiasm on PBD reflects our success," MoS Margherita says

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 9 : The Minister of State of External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said that the delegates from around the world at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas very vibrant.

While speaking to ANI, Margherita said that the overall enthusiasm reflects the success of the event.

"The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, that is PBD 2025, is being organized here in the beautiful historic city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, jointly it is organized by the government of Orissa and the Minister of External Affairs, government of India. So, it is a joint event and really the enthusiasm of the people of Odisha. And of course, all the delegates from different parts of the world are really, they are so much enthusiastic and so energetic, vibrant. So, this reflects the success of our PBD," he said.

Margherita further reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that the diaspora is the real ambassador of India.

"So, this is the 18th edition of PBD. And as a member of this ministry, I must thank the people of Odisha. And today, just before a while, our honourable Prime Minister, Prime Minister Modi, also addressed the gathering. And he always says that this 35 million our diaspora, these are our real ambassadors of our country, our culture, our rich heritage. Even today, he reiterated, honourable Prime Minister, reiterated that they are the true ambassadors and really, we are delighted and honoured to be amongst this strong diaspora of India. I am delighted and honoured to be amidst this strong diaspora," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an exhibition as part of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

PM Modi also flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train dedicated to the Indian diaspora, in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his delight in joining PM Modi at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and said that the takeaway from the convention would be an India that is "confident, modernizing and inclusive."

