Atul Malhari Gotsurve appointed India’s next Ambassador to Mongolia

New Delhi [India], September 19 : Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Atul Malhari Gotsurve has been appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Mongolia, as per a release issued by the MEA. He replaces MP Singh as Ambassador.

Gotsurve is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Atul M.Gotsurve joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 2004. After completing his Bachelor's and Master’s Degrees in Engineering from Pune, he initially worked as a Lecturer in Civil Engineering in Pune and later as Assistant Director at Central Water Commission, New Delhi, where he was responsible for the design of various dam projects, including in Bhutan.

In his career as a diplomat, he has served in the Indian Embassy in Mexico and in Cuba, handling a number of portfolios including political, commercial, trade and investment promotion, culture and consular affairs.

In the Ministry of External Affairs, he has worked in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Division from 2010-2014 in various capacities. From 2014 to 2017, he worked as the Regional Passport Officer of Pune in the State of Maharashtra.

In 2018, he was conferred with the Special Recognition Award by Sarkaritel.com for being one of the Youngest Ambassadors of India. Gotsurve has represented India at several International Conferences.

