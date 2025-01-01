AU commits to stabilization efforts in Somalia in 2025 as new mission begins work

Mogadishu, Jan 1 The new African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia on Wednesday announced its commitment to the country's stabilization efforts in 2025 and post-conflict recovery as it began operations the same day.

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) officially replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), marking a further step in transitioning national security responsibilities to that country's own forces.

In his New Year message, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia Mohamed El-Amine Souef said 2024 marked a pivotal year for Somalia, characterized by significant strides in peace and security thanks to the concerted efforts of the Somali government in collaboration with the pan-African body's peace mission.

"AUSSOM has finally become operational, beginning January 1, 2025, as per UN Security Council Resolution 2767 (2024). It will build on the achievements made under ATMIS to ensure Somalia realizes long-term peace and security," Souef said.

On December 27, 2024, the UN Security Council (UNSC) endorsed the African Union Peace and Security Council's decision to replace ATMIS with AUSSOM.

He said ATMIS made significant strides by transferring military bases to the Somali Security Forces in 2024, in line with the Somalia Transition Plan. This, Souef said, shows that the Somali security forces have acquired the necessary expertise to independently take over the country's security responsibilities.

According to Souef, ATMIS, in collaboration with development partners, also initiated a range of quick-impact projects, including the construction of boreholes, classrooms, police stations, and rehabilitation of health centers, to improve the lives of residents in liberated areas.

The AU envoy said they would continue engagements under AUSSOM, guided by the AU Peace and Security Council communiques and UNSC resolutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UNSC also authorized AU members to take necessary measures for 12 months starting Jan. 1, including supporting the Somali government in degrading al-Shabaab and affiliates linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, also known as Da'esh.

Somalia will in January join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member following its successful election. "This marks a momentous achievement in the country's recent history and provides an opportunity for Somalia to contribute to global peace and security," Souef said.

Somalia continued the path to economic revitalization in March 2024 when the country became a full member of the East African Community, a regional trading bloc with a market size of over 170 million people, said the AU envoy. "Somalia, boasting the longest coastline in Africa at over 3,000 km and rich natural resources, is strategically positioned to emerge as a key player within the economic bloc."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor