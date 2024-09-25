AU expresses concern over deteriorating security, humanitarian situation in Sudan

Addis Ababa, Sep 25 African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Sudan.

The chairperson of the 55-member organisation, in a statement issued Tuesday, expressed "grave concern" regarding the security and humanitarian situation in the conflict-affected Sudan, with particular emphasis on the situation in El Fasher, Darfur.

Condemning the recent escalation of the crisis and the spread of violence, Faki called for an immediate cessation of the fighting across Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

He further reiterated the AU's conviction that there can be no military solution to the crisis in Sudan. He said the ongoing "unjustified fighting" only prolongs the suffering of all Sudanese people and the devastation of the country after decades of conflict and forced displacement.

Sudan has been embroiled in a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023.

Faki urged the two warring parties and their allies "to immediately and unconditionally embrace a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire."

He said a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire would pave the way for an inclusive all-Sudanese political dialogue to address the deep-rooted causes of the conflict and reset Sudan toward constitutional democratic order and stability.

He further reiterated the AU's commitment to contribute with all means at its disposal to ending the conflict through various African mechanisms, including the High-Level Panel on Sudan and the AU Special Envoy for the Prevention of Genocide.

As the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York, the AU Commission chairperson also renewed the call for effective unification of efforts for collective international action to solve this extremely dangerous crisis in Sudan.

--IANS

