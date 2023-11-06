Audio storytelling enhances imagination of audience, says Jaideep Ahlawat

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Gabbar is Back’ and ‘Raazi’, feels that the medium of audio storytelling enhances the imagination of the audience in a big way.

The actor recently lent his voice to the Hindi version of the Marvel superhero Hawkeye in the audio podcast 'Marvel's Wastelanders'.

Talking about the same, Jaideep told IANS: “Audio storytelling enhances your imagination a lot more compared to the visual medium. In old times, grandmothers used to narrate fables to the kids, that too was audio-driven storytelling and what it did to kids was it opened up their imagination.”

“Those fables gave the power of a vivid imagination to kids as they pictured in their minds the characters and the world of the story narrated to them. So, audio storytelling is more fun and exciting because it demands an active participation of the listener,” he added.

The actor also revealed his favourite superhero from the MCU. The actor said that he absolutely loves the character of Iron Man, which has been portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. in the live action versions of the Marvel films.

‘Marvel's Wastelanders’ is available to stream on Audible.

Meanwhile, Jaideep will be soon seen in the film ‘Three of Us’. Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Konkan region in Maharashtra, the film sees Shefali Shah’s character suffering from a degenerative brain disease which will soon lead to dementia, leading her to soon lose her memory. Wanting to relive her past before the inevitable happens, she travels with her husband to her old town.

