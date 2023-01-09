Aussie police seize $1mn cash, cocaine, methylamphetamine

Sydney, Jan 9 Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has charged four men after seizing more than 5 kg of cocaine and methylamphetamine, and cash worth $1.03 million in Sydney.

In a statement released on Monday, the NSW Police said that the officers stopped a sedan at Strathfield, a suburb in the inner west of Sydney, at about 3.40 p.m. (local time) on Sunday and spoke with the two male occupants, aged 23 and 28, reports Xinhua news agency.

During a search of the sedan, officers detected about 2.3 kg of cocaine and A$24,000 in cash.

A subsequent search of a hatchback parked nearby located a further 550 g of cocaine and 140 g of MDMA.

Following that, investigators executed two search warrants at related properties, where they located and seized a further A$1.5 million cash, 2 kg of methylamphetamine, 2 liters of methylamphetamine oil, almost 700 g of cocaine as well as cannabis and steroids.

Three vehicles, two hydraulic press machines, two ballistic vests, a firearm and ammunition, multiple driver's licenses and other items consistent with the manufacture of illicit drugs were also found on site.

Two more men, aged 18 and 35, were arrested at one of the properties and taken to the police station.

The police did not release any information about the estimated street value of the seized drugs, adding that all four faced charges, which include supplying large commercial quantity prohibited drugs, and were refused bail to appear at a local court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor