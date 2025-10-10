Australia calls India a trusted partner as Defence Ministers hold industry round table in Sydney

Sydney [Australia], October 10 : Australia's Assistant Minister for Defence Peter Khalil MP described India as a "trusted and indispensable partner" while co-chairing the India-Australia Defence Industry Round Table with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Sydney.

Khalil said the forum was part of the Australian Government's new roadmap for economic and strategic engagement with India, aimed at building stronger human, economic, and defence partnerships.

"Our defence cooperation is broad and deep we train together, plan together, and build capability together," he said.

Referring to India's participation in Exercise earlier this year, Khalil said it reflected the growing strategic convergence between the two nations. He added that the first Defence Industry Trade Mission to India, currently underway, and this round table would act as catalysts for deeper industrial linkages and innovation-driven cooperation.

Highlighting the rapidly changing global environment, Khalil stressed the need for "agile interoperability" and closer collaboration between trusted partners like India to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

During his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India-Australia relations have evolved from a strong friendship into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership built on shared values of democracy and good governance. He said the partnership rests on three key pillars government-to-government collaboration, people-to-people ties, and growing business partnerships.

"India and Australia are natural partners. Our strengths in technology, manufacturing, and innovation make this collaboration both strategically significant and economically beneficial," Singh said.

He highlighted India's rapid economic growth, record defence exports last year, and policy reforms such as 'Make in India' and liberalised FDI norms that have created a conducive environment for foreign investment and co-development in the defence sector.

The round table was attended by India's High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, and Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, along with senior defence and industry officials from both countries.

