Australia-Canada-India pact to help fight climate change, boost supply chain resilience

New Delhi, Nov 24 The Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation Partnership (ACITI), signed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, is seen by analysts as a strategic blueprint for navigating the complex challenges of climate change, technological sovereignty, and strengthening supply chain resilience.

As the world grapples with supply disruptions, environmental imperatives, and the tectonic shifts brought about by artificial intelligence, the ACITI partnership stands out as a model for like-minded democracies to collaborate on the frontlines of green energy innovation, digital transformation, and critical resource security, according to an article in One World Outlook.

The triad of countries brings complementary strengths to this alliance. Australia and Canada are custodians of abundant critical minerals essential for the batteries, electric vehicles, and digital infrastructure underpinning the green economy. India, meanwhile, represents a manufacturing powerhouse with a massive domestic market and growing expertise in AI and digital public infrastructure (DPI). Together, they form a synergistic ecosystem to accelerate clean energy technologies, diversify supply chains, and shape globally trusted standards, the article points out.

Supply chain diversification is at the heart of this partnership. After the disruption following the COVID-19 pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions impacting the Indo-Pacific and beyond, it is clear that relying on concentrated sources for minerals or technology inputs poses systemic risks. ACITI’s focus on securing resilient value chains for lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and other critical materials not only cushions against shocks but also promotes responsible sourcing and circular economy practices aligned with sustainability goals, the article observes.

Green energy innovation is another linchpin of the partnership. The three nations will collaborate on research, development, and deployment of renewable energy technologies — including hydrogen, energy storage, and advanced clean-tech systems. As Australia and Canada push ambitious net-zero targets, India’s vast energy demand and manufacturing capacity offer opportunities for scalable impact. This trilateral cooperation could set new global benchmarks for accelerating the energy transition while maintaining industrial competitiveness, the article further states.

Besides, the article lauds the ACITI partnership as positive development that provides a platform to promote responsible AI development and public-interest digital implementations.

