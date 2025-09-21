Australia, Canada, UK recognise Palestinian State

New York [US], September 21 : Australia, Canada and the UK in a coordinated effort recognized the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution.

However, the triad said that Hamas must cease its existence immediately.

"Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," Australian Prime Minister's Office stated in a statement.

My statement formally recognising the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/HtBmnIQGBS— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 21, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

"Since 1947, it has been the policy of every Canadian government to support a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East. This envisioned the creation of a sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine building its future in peace and security alongside the State of Israel," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in his statement.

Today, Canada recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/zhumVJRBfe— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 21, 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced UK's recognition of Palestinian state, 'to revive the hope of peace'; insisting it is 'not a reward for Hamas.'

Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yrg6Lywc1s— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2025

}}}}

"Recognising Palestine is a historic decision, firmly grounded in the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination, which the government committed to as part of its manifesto," UK PM Keir Starmer's office stated.

He said the Israeli escalation in Gaza, settlement building in the West Bank, and Hamas actions are snuffing out hope for a two-state solution.

However, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement condemning the UK, Canada and Australia for the "unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state while turning a blind eye to the fact that 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity," The Times of Israel reported.

"As families who deeply want peace in the region, we believe that any discussion about recognizing a Palestinian state must be contingent upon the immediate release of all hostages," the forum says, calling it a "moral and humanitarian imperative."

The forum urges other nations to "act responsibly and ensure that any 'day after' discussions occur only after our loved ones are brought home," as per The Times of Israel.

Israeli Democrats' chairman Yair Golan said that recognizing a Palestinian state is "destructive" and "extremely damaging" to Israel, ahead of the UN summit in New York on Monday, in which numerous countries are expected to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor