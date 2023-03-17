"Australia does not believe in violence": Envoy over pro-Khalistanis forcing Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Australia does not believe in violence, and destruction of property, High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrel said after suspected Khalist supporters allegedly forced Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down.

Speaking to , Farrel said, "PM (Albanese) said when he was here last week, that he's going to ensure that Australian police, state police and security authorities take every possible action to stop it."

"Vandalism of any place of worship, be it a temple, be it a mosque, or be it a church is not acceptable. Australia believes in peaceful protest. It does not believe in violence, it does not believe in the destruction of property," he added.

On Wednesday, The Australia Today reported that pro-Khalistan slogans were raised against Hindus at the Indian Consulate located on Swann Road in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane.

The Queensland Police said it was an unauthorised gathering.

PM Albanese, on March 11, gave an assurance that Australia won't tolerate any extreme actions and attacks that took place in religious buildings, and that there is no place for such action against Hindu temples while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

"Indian Consulate was forced to close today due to safety concerns after Sikhs for Justice targeted them with their propaganda, " Sarah L Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights, told The Australia Today.

"They have been shouting Khalistan Zindabad slogans, " Gates said, adding that there is a heavy police presence in the area.

"These thugs should not be allowed to dictate how we live our life in Australia, " Parvinder Singh, a resident of Queensland, who took leave from work to attend an appointment at the Indian Consulate, told The Australia Today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed disturbances created by pro-Khalistan outfits in Australia during the latter's recent India visit. Albanese reportedly assured that his government will be taking all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail.

