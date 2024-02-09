Australia hosts first leg of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup Championship

New South Wales [Australia], February 9 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the Australian state of New South Wales hosted the first leg of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup Championship over the past two days through the 2024 Australasian International Arabian Championships.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society announced the launch of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in September last year, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS.

The series includes a number of championships in different continents of the world.

The first Australian leg was held at Willinga Park in the Baulkham Hills area, with the participation of 103 horses belonging to 64 owners. The event witnessed strong competition from various stables to compete for the championship titles.(ANI/WAM)

