Australia-India people-to-people ties in their strongest period: MP Andrew Charlton

New Delhi [India], January 11 : Australian Member of Parliament (MP) Andrew Charlton has said that Australia-India people-to-people relations are in their strongest period now.

Charlton who serves in the Australian parliament as chair of the Parliamentary Friends of India, said, "My simple message is that we have the strongest period of Australia-India people-to-people relations now than we have ever had in the entire history of Australia-India relations."

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the launch of his book, "Australia's Pivot to India."

In his book 'Australia's Pivot to India', Andrew Charlton provides an overview of Australia-India relations and why this is the time for collaboration and cooperation. The MP puts forth his vision for the Australia-India partnership that will enhance Australia's security and prosperity in the twenty-first century.

On the opening of Australia's Deakin University's branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, Charlton said, "I think this is the beginning of a very important sector, growing the education relationship between Australia and India."

He said that though Deakin University is the first to establish a campus in India, it will be the first of many. "And we have work to do to promote the educational opportunity between Australia and India, which can benefit both nations," he said.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green on Wednesday lauded the inauguration of Australia's Deakin University branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, the first foreign university to ever open a campus in India.

The Australian High Commissioner said: "I am so proud that the first university to establish a campus in India from anywhere in the world is Australia's Deakin University at GIFT City. This opens a new chapter in Australia-India education ties, and this is only the beginning."

The university will enable students to study a Master of Business Analytics and a Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) from July this year, as per an official release.

Meanwhile, speaking on attacks on Hindu temples in Australia, Australian MP Charlton said that Australia ensures the safety of every community and the security of every Australian.

"To worship in peace and without violence is a sacrosanct right in Australia, and it is a top priority of the Australian government to ensure the safety of all people, including Indians in Australia, so they can worship in peace and security," Charlton said.

Meanwhile, India and Australia have several commonalities that serve as a foundation for closer cooperation and multifaceted interaction, similar to what India has developed with other Western countries. Both are strong, vibrant, secular and multicultural democracies, as per the MEA.

The India-Australia relationship has grown in strength and importance since India's economic reforms in the nineties and has made rapid strides in all areas - trade, energy and mining, science & technology, information technology, education and defence, as per the release.

