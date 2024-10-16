Australia: Indian-origin Professor Neena Mitter appointed as Deputy Vice-Chancellor Associate in Charles Sturt University

Canberra [Australia], October 16 : Indian-origin Professor Neena Mitter has joined the Charles Sturt University as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Associate (Global Research).

Professor Mittar expressed happiness over her appointment and said that she is eager to drive global research partnerships with her passion for borderless innovation.

"Charles Sturt University's innovative spirit is grounded in deep community engagement, education, and research to make a difference on ground contributing to agriculture and food, and water security to healthcare in regional communities among others. I am eager to drive global research partnerships with my passion for borderless innovation," she said.

The University also praised Professor Mitter's "outstanding track record of scholastic success in leading world class interdisciplinary research centres."

"We are delighted to announce that Professor Neena Mitter has joined Charles Sturt as Deputy Vice Chancellor Associate (Global Research) from 1 October 2024. She is also the Director of Australian Research Council's Industrial Transformational Research HUB for Sustainable Crop Protection," the University said in a statement.

The university also elaborated on her achievements and said, "Professor Mitter served as the foundational Director, Centre for Horticultural Science, Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, the University of Queensland from 2018-2024."

"She has an outstanding track record of scholastic success in leading world class interdisciplinary research centres, enabling world class Excellence in Research Australia outcomes, and winning high profile awards, fellowships, patents, and gold standard sources of research income," the University added.

Elaborating further the University said that Professor Mitter's international partnerships and outreach span multiple geographies, driving strategic, multidisciplinary initiatives for sustainable agriculture and cultivating future leaders.

"Professor Mitter is also the research lead for BioClay™. BioClay is considered a game-changer for crop protection . One of the successful examples is BioClay to combat whitefly (Bemisia tabaci), which is responsible for the loss of billions of dollars in agricultural crops around the world. This work is progressing in partnership with India through Australia India Strategic Research Fund," it said.

Describing the role of DVC, the University added, "The role of Deputy Vice-Chancellor Associate (Global Research) is to provide strategic leadership, advice and support to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research in the development of international research partnerships, commercialization, new sources of international research income, collaborative postgraduate research programs and the improvement of Charles Sturt's overall international research performance."

"Over the past two years Charles Sturt has made a historic investment in enhancing our research capability in rural health, cyber, food and water security, and regional well-being. The appointment of Professor Neena Mitter is further testimony to Charles Sturt's commitment to recruit the best and the brightest to help foster world class research and find regional solutions to problems with global reach and impact," the University said.

