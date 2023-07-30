Australia: Indian-origin teenager and his two friends robbed, stabbed in Melbourne

Canberra [Australia], July 30 : An Indian-origin teenager along with two of his friends were ambushed by a gang armed with machetes who stabbed 16-year-old Rhyan Singh in the Tarneit area of Australia's Melbourne on Thursday evening, The Australia Today reported.

Rhyan Singh was celebrating his 16th birthday with two friends when he was stabbed and ambushed.

Three teenagers were stabbed in Tarneit's Bayden Powell Drive and robbed of their shoes and phones, reported The Australia Today.

The attackers demanded that the teenagers hand over their mobile phones. They also told Rhyan Singh to hand over his new sneakers.

The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries. Police have arrested a 20-year-old man after the alleged armed robbery and stabbing in Tarneit.

The accused has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, and recklessly causing serious injury, according to the statement released by Victoria police. An investigation into the incident is being carried out.

Rhyan Singh is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital where he underwent surgery on his left hand. The other two victims are also recovering in the same hospital.

In a statement, police said, "An altercation occurred and the youths were stabbed a number of times before the offenders left the scene." The teenagers were playing basketball at a leisure centre in Caroline Springs when they were ambushed in Melbourne’s west, The Australia Today reported.

After the game, Rhyan Singh had planned to go for a celebratory family dinner when a group of about seven to eight males attacked the teenagers. Rhyan Singh’s mother Sushma Manandhar said, "(It’s) not fair … we were planning for his birthday. We ordered his favourite cheesecake. When we heard this news our world just collapsed," The Australia Today reported citing Australia-based 7News.

Sushma Manandhar said that there was blood everywhere and her son believed he was dying, according to The Australia Today.

