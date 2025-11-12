Australia joins India, other partners for Exercise Malabar 2025 to boost Indo-Pacific security

Guam, Nov 12 Australia has joined India, Japan, and the United States for Exercise Malabar 2025, a major Indo-Pacific maritime exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening cooperation among regional partners, the Australian Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday.

The Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat is taking part in the exercise being held in the West Pacific training area from November 10 to 18. A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft will also participate, operating from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

Chief of Joint Operations, Vice Admiral Justin Jones AO, CSC, RAN, said the exercise comes at a crucial time when regional security challenges are evolving rapidly.

“Through Exercise Malabar, Australia and partner nations are strengthening Indo-Pacific security by tackling shared challenges, coordinating collective strength and closing gaps in global engagement,” he said.

He added that the exercise’s complex drills in anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and replenishment at sea build “the trust, interoperability and readiness needed to respond to our collective security challenges.”

Commander Dean Uren, Commanding Officer of HMAS Ballarat, said, “Training alongside regional partners ensures our people and platforms are ready to respond to any challenge and deter coercion in the Indo-Pacific.”

According to the Australian defence ministry, HMAS Ballarat, capable of air defence, surface and undersea warfare, surveillance, reconnaissance, and interdiction missions, is equipped with advanced systems that can counter simultaneous threats from aircraft, surface vessels, and submarines.

Exercise Malabar was initiated as a bilateral exercise between India and the United States in 1992 and has since evolved into a key multilateral engagement. Australia hosted the 2023 edition.

Meanwhile, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, an indigenously built Guided Missile Stealth Frigate, has reached Guam to participate in Exercise Malabar 2025.

The Ministry of Defence said the participation of INS Sahyadri “reaffirms India’s enduring partnership and its commitment to strengthening coordination, enhancing interoperability, and demonstrating a collective resolve to safeguard regional security.”

INS Sahyadri, a symbol of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, has previously taken part in several international exercises and operational deployments.

The Harbour Phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 will include operational planning sessions, coordination on communication protocols, familiarisation visits among participating navies, and friendly sports events.

This will be followed by the Sea Phase, where ships and aircraft will undertake advanced naval drills focusing on joint fleet operations, anti-submarine warfare, gunnery exercises, and flying operations.

