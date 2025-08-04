Australia launches $130 million global campaign to boost tourism

Canberra [Australia], August 4 : The Australian Government will soon launch a new $130 million campaign aimed at encouraging international travellers to plan and book an Australian holiday.

First seen in a teaser campaign launched by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his recent visit to China, the second chapter of Tourism Australia's successful Come and Say G'day campaign will go live in China on August 7. The new advertising creative will progressively roll out in other key international markets before the end of the year.

In the new TV and online video advertisements, brand ambassador Ruby the Roo will be joined by talent well-known to audiences in the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, and Japan.

Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin will feature in the campaign in the US, food writer and TV cook Nigella Lawson in the UK, actor Yosh Yu in China, wellness advocate Sara Tendulkar in India, and comedian Abareru-kun in Japan.

Australian actor Thomas Weatherall will also feature in the new advertising creative.

The second chapter of Come and Say G'day builds on the global campaign which launched in October 2022. In that time, the warm and welcoming creative featuring Ruby the Roo has increased consideration for an Australian holiday.

The Australian tourism industry has been growing since the resumption of global travel. The number of international arrivals is expected to reach a record 10 million in 2026, growing to 11.8 million in 2029.

This campaign, which will run for the next two years, will take the total investment by the Federal Government in Come and Say G'day to $255 million since 2022.

For every dollar the Government invests in tourism attraction, there is a $14 return, which helps support more than 700,000 jobs and 360,000 businesses. The Albanese Government says it is supporting the industry to continue building and setting new records.

A compilation of the five new TV commercials and the full US and China ads has been made available.

"The previous campaign struck a chord with visitors, with Ruby the Roo bounding into the imagination of countless guests, encouraging them to book a holiday down under. I know this iteration, featuring popular talent like Robert Irwin, will be a smash. Tourism is the lifeblood of so many communities right around the country and creates hundreds of thousands of jobs. Come and Say G'day is bringing more visitors to our shores, creating more jobs and growing our economy," said Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell.

"Supporting our tourism industry means supporting the jobs in Australia that rely on it. This next chapter of Come and Say G'day will do just that. It's energetic, funny and heart-warming, and highlights Australia's iconic places and the memories you can make but visiting them. I can't wait to see the campaign launched across key markets, and bringing more visitors to every part of Australia," said Assistant Minister for Tourism Nita Green.

"Traditionally tourism campaigns have leveraged one famous face across every market but for our latest campaign Ruby will be joined by well-known talent from five different markets to showcase personal lasting memories of a holiday to Australia," said Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison.

These international stars combine with local talent, including Australian actor Thomas Weatherall and Ruby the Kangaroo, to create bespoke invitations for five markets that are tailored for each country to showcase the sort of tourism experiences travellers are looking for.

This campaign is part of the enormous body of work Tourism Australia does in key markets around the world and is backed up by a whole range of programs that helps our Australian tourism industry grow their international business.

With competition for the international tourism dollar greater than ever before, we are confident this second chapter of Come and Say G'day will ensure Australia continues to remain front of mind for travellers looking to plan and book their next holiday," Harrison added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor