Australia: Man shot dead in Sydney

Sydney, Dec 30 A man who had links to organised crime syndicates was shot dead in Sydney, police said on Monday.

Emergency services were called to a street in Canley Heights, 25 km west of central Sydney, at about 6:50 p.m. local time on Sunday after residents reported gunshots being fired.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said a man in his 30s was treated for gunshot wounds by paramedics but died at the scene.

The man, who was allegedly involved in 'illicit drug activity,' was shot outside his family residence, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said.

A short time after the shooting, emergency services were called to an abandoned car on fire in a neighbouring suburb, Xinhua news agency reported quoting public broadcaster ABC.

"Investigations into the incidents, which are believed to be linked, are underway," NSW Police said.

Earlier on August 26, a man was shot dead in Sydney's west.

Police in Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency services had been called to a residence in Parramatta, a major suburb 20 km west of Sydney's central business district following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, ambulance crews found a man, believed to be 29 years old, with gunshot wounds. NSW Police said that paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, emergency services were called to a car fire approximately five km from the shooting, where a sedan, which had been reported as stolen, was found engulfed in flames. Two men were reportedly seen leaving the scene in another vehicle.

"As inquiries continued, it was not known if the two incidents were connected. However, the fire was being treated as suspicious," NSW Police said.

Detectives had urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or any information about either incident to come forward and contact police.

