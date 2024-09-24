Australia: Man stabbed to death on busy Sydney street

Sydney, Sep 24 An investigation was underway after a man was stabbed to death on a busy street in Sydney's inner west, police said on Tuesday.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency services responded to reports of a man being stabbed on a main road in the inner-city suburb of Marrickville at approximately 7:40 p.m. (local time) on Monday.

Police officers located an unconscious man on the footpath and ambulance paramedics administered CPR but he could not be revived and died at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.

NSW Police said the victim was 32 years old.

News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment newspapers reported that a scuffle broke out shortly after the man died as a group of men attempted to enter the crime scene. At least one officer drew a Taser as police tried to restrain the group while the body remained on the footpath.

A secure crime scene has since been established and a strike force has been set up to investigate the attack.

Police officers worked through the night searching the area for evidence but, as of Tuesday morning, had not found the alleged attacker.

NSW Police has called for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage related to the incident to come forward.

