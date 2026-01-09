Australia: One dead, two in critical condition following collision southwest of Sydney

Sydney, Jan 9 A teenage girl has died, and four others have been hospitalised, including two in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles southwest of Sydney.

A police statement on Friday said that emergency services responded to a crash in the town of Appin, 53 km southwest of central Sydney, around 8 pm on Thursday and found that a sedan and a utility vehicle had collided.

A 17-year-old girl who was travelling as a passenger in the sedan died at the scene, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The 46-year-old male driver of the sedan and a 30-year-old woman who was a passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 12-year-old boy traveling in the same vehicle suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

The driver of the utility, a 22-year-old man, also sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital under police guard for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Officers from the crash investigation unit have commenced an investigation into the cause of the collision.

In November last year, an elderly woman was killed and three more people were injured in a crash involving a car that was allegedly stolen at gunpoint in northern Australia.

Police in the northeastern state of Queensland said in a statement that a 69-year-old woman died when an allegedly stolen blue Audi being driven by a 16-year-old boy crashed into her vehicle north of the state capital of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Murrumba Downs, approximately 20 km north of central Brisbane. Police officers and paramedics commenced CPR on the 69-year-old woman but were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was arrested at the scene and was taken to hospital with significant leg injuries.

Following the initial high-impact collision, the Audi hit a nearby stationary unmarked police car. Two officers inside the car suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening and were transported to hospital for treatment.

Queensland Police said that in a neighbouring suburb a woman was threatened with a firearm and the blue Audi was stolen.

"The weapon that was used in the alleged robbery has been located by police," the statement said.

