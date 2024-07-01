Australia: Teen arrested after man critically injured in daylight stabbing

Sydney, July 1 Australian police said on Monday that a teenager has been arrested after a daylight stabbing severely injured one man in New South Wales (NSW).

The incident unfolded at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday when emergency services were called to Seymour Street in Bathurst following reports of a stabbing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male sustaining a stab wound to his chest. Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

With a crime scene established, the NSW Police Force launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following inquiries, the officers attended a home in Gormans Hill and arrested a 13-year-old boy.

He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and faced the charge of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The teenager was refused bail and is expected to appear before a children's court on Monday.

Bathurst lies about 200 km west of the state capital, Sydney, with 7,001 residents living inside the urban area, according to Australia's 2021 census.

