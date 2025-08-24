Australia: Three hospitalised after being found unresponsive with stab wounds at home in Sydney

Sydney, Aug 24 Three people have been hospitalised, including two with stab wounds, after being found unresponsive at a home west of Sydney on Sunday morning.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales said that emergency services were called to conduct a welfare check at the home in the suburb of Leura, 80 km west of central Sydney, at around 7:30 am local time on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Officers arrived and found two men, both believed to be aged in their 40s, with multiple stab wounds, and a woman believed to be in her 60s, unconscious at the scene. All three were unresponsive.

They were treated by ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital. Both men were in serious but stable conditions, and the woman was critical.

Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

In a similar incident, two men were hospitalised with serious injuries and a third has been arrested following a stabbing in the northern suburbs of Brisbane, Australia on Thursday.

Police in the Australian state of Queensland said in a statement that emergency services received reports that two men had been stabbed by another man inside a property in the northern Brisbane suburb of Zillmere at 6:14 pm local time on Thursday night, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and found two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, with serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital.

A 51-year-old man was arrested a short time later and hospitalised under police guard to be treated for a laceration to his finger.

The Queensland Police Service said that investigators believe the three men are all known to each other and that there was no threat to public safety.

A crime scene was declared at the property and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor