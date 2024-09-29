Australia: Three teenagers charged after firearms, vehicles stolen in New South Wales

Sydney, Sep 29 Three boys, aged 13, 14 and 15, have been charged after seven firearms and two vehicles were allegedly stolen from a home in Tamworth, a city in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), NSW police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police said that officers were called to a home in Tamworth following reports of an alleged break-and-enter at about 4.30 a.m. local time on Saturday. They were told on arrival that two vehicles and seven firearms were allegedly taken from the premises.

No one was injured during the incident, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following investigations, officers executed a crime scene warrant at about 12.15 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Robert Street, Tamworth, where seven firearms, clothing and a knife were located and seized for forensic examination.

The three teenagers were arrested at the scene. The two younger boys were charged with aggravated break-and-enter in company, seven counts of possession of an unauthorised firearm, seven counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying in conveyance. The 14-year-old boy was also charged with breach of bail. The older boy was charged with breach of bail.

