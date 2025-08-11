Australia to recognise Palestinian State, reiterates 'no role' for Hamas

Canberra [Australia], August 11 : Australia will recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, aiming to contribute to international momentum towards a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of hostages, a media statement by the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, said on Monday.

The statement recalled that since 1947, Australia has supported Israel's existence. It noted that Australia's Foreign Minister Evatt chaired the UN committee that recommended the creation of two states side by side. Australia was also the first country to raise its hand at the United Nations in support of Resolution 181, to create the State of Israel - and a Palestinian state.

According to the statement, "More than 77 years later, the world can no longer wait for the implementation of that Resolution to be negotiated between the parties. Australia's decision helps build the historic global momentum to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East."

The statement criticised the Netanyahu Government, saying it is "extinguishing the prospect of a two-state solution by rapidly expanding illegal settlements, threatening annexation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and explicitly opposing any Palestinian state."

It highlighted that the international community is moving to establish a Palestinian state consistent with a two-state solution. The media release detailed major new commitments from the Palestinian Authority, including reforms in governance, prisoner payments, schooling, demilitarisation, and general elections, with the Palestinian Authority reaffirming recognition of Israel's right to exist directly to the Australian Government.

The Prime Minister's statement emphasised that Australia's position is predicated on the commitments received from the Palestinian Authority and that Australia "will continue to work with the international community to hold the Palestinian Authority to its commitments and to encourage normalised relations between Israel and its neighbours."

The statement praised the Arab League's unprecedented demand for the terrorist organisation Hamas to end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons. It also said Hamas "continues to damage the prospects of a two-state solution and rejects Israel's right to exist," calling for the immediate, unconditional, and dignified release of hostages taken on October 7, 2023. The Australian Government has consistently made clear there can be no role for Hamas in a Palestinian state.

The media release further expressed concern over the Netanyahu Government's disregard of the international community's calls, and its failure to comply with legal and ethical obligations in Gaza, noting that "Permanent forced displacement of civilians is illegal."

It concluded by underlining Australia's commitment to a two-state solution as "the only pathway to a secure and prosperous future that respects the aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians alike," pledging to work with partners on a credible peace plan establishing governance and security arrangements for Palestine and ensuring Israel's security.

