Australia: Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on Sydney Harbor Bridge

Sydney, Oct 17 Two people were killed and several injured after four cars and a bus collided on the Sydney Harbor Bridge on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Ambulance paramedics treated multiple people for injuries.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said initial inquiries suggested a car headed northbound veered into the southbound lane, causing an initial crash, that also led to the other two cars and bus colliding.

NSW Ambulance Superintendent Jordan Rosser confirmed that two patients, a man and a woman, were transported to a hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police, firefighters, nine ambulances, and a CareFlight chopper attended the crash and firefighters assisted two people stuck in their car after the crash.

