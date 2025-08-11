Australian Army Chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart calls on COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi, briefed on Op Sindoor & India's security perspective

New Delhi [India], August 11 : The Australian Chief of Army, Lt General Simon Stuart, called on COAS General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday, as per the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI). They held discussions focused on deepening military-to-military engagement. The Australian Army Chief was also briefed on Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, the ADG PI said that the discussions focused on enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Australia, deepening military-to-military engagement and reinforcing the shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.

"Lieutenant General Simon Stuart also engaged in high-level discussions with senior military leaders wherein he was briefed on OPERATION SINDOOR and India's security perspective", ADG PI said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India repelled the subsequent Pakistani retaliation and pounded its airbases.

Bolstering India–Australia Defence Ties Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australian Army, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement and reinforcing the… pic.twitter.com/UrK3IsgcQV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 11, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The Chief of the Australian Army, Lt Gen Simon Stuart, who is visiting India from August 10-14, received a ceremonial guard of honour earlier on Monday here in the national capital.

Notably, Lt Gen Stuart has a shared history with Indian Army Chief of Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, having trained together at the United States Army War College in 2015. According to an official statement from the Indian Army, this experience forged a professional bond that has matured alongside their respective careers.

In recent years, the India-Australia relationship has charted a whole new trajectory of transformational growth.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in a statement that the bilateral cooperation has seen exponential growth in existing frameworks of cooperation and further expanded across a wide spectrum of new areas, opening up new possibilities, both at the bilateral and global levels.

The visit marks a significant reunion of two military professionals whose shared past strengthens the foundation of India-Australia defence ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor