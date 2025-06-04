Australian Defence Minister Marles lays wreath at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Wednesday.

Marles' gesture underscored the tribute to India's fallen heroes.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Mr Richard Marles visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi and laid a wreath in solemn tribute to India's fallen heroes. The gesture underscores the shared respect, sacrifice, and growing defence cooperation between India and Australia."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1930155719468175635

Marles arrived in Delhi late on Tuesday night.

Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India, said in a post on X, "Welcome to India, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. 5 years ago tomorrow, Australia and India signed our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Your visit to India so early in your second term reflects the strength & continuity of our enduring relationship."

Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Both leaders will discuss regional and global security issues and the deepening of defence cooperation ties.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles MP in New Delhi today, to discuss regional and global security issues and deepen Defence Cooperation. Defence and security are key pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both nations committed to peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1930108085076390007

Marles is travelling to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia from June 2-5 for high-level meetings, as per the Australian Defence Government release.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet leaders and counterparts in the South and Southeast Asia as part of the Government's commitment to deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, the Deputy Prime Minister will discuss ongoing Australian support for both nations' sovereign capability development, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor