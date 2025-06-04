Australian Defence Minister Marles makes first 'port of call' at 'chai' stall in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Tapping into a typical Indian habit of starting one's day with tea, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, on Wednesday, went for an early morning walk and had a cup of tea.

"A morning run at Nehru Park followed by chai at Malcha Marg- an active start to the Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles MP's day in Delhi. Look forward to a busy but productive day ahead," Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, said.

Richard Marles said he went out for a run at Nehru Park and then had tea at Malcha Marg.

"First port of call in India is a run and a chai from the local market!" Marles said in a post on X.

Marles arrived in Delhi late on Tuesday night.

Green said in a post on X, "Welcome to India, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. 5 years ago tomorrow, Australia and India signed our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Your visit to India so early in your second term reflects the strength & continuity of our enduring relationship."

Rajnath Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Both leaders will discuss regional and global security issues and the deepening of defence cooperation ties.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles MP in New Delhi today, to discuss regional and global security issues and deepen Defence Cooperation. Defence and security are key pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both nations committed to peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific."

Marles is travelling to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia from June 2-5 for high-level meetings, as per the Australian Defence Government release.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet leaders and counterparts in the South and Southeast Asia as part of the Government's commitment to deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

