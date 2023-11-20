Australian Deputy PM Marles plays 'gully cricket' at Arun Jaitley Stadium premises in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles interacted with the young cricket players and also played 'gully' cricket on the premises of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Marles was joined by the 14-18-year-old young cricket players on the stadium premises.

Australian leader also paid floral tribute to the former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Richard Marles also sampled some of the street food and the experience of using digital payment interface to pay for the street food.

Earlier today, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles along with Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong visited and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The two Australian leaders will co-chair the India-Australia 2+2 dialogue with their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, Richard Marles had said that "India is a top-tier security partner for Australia and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is one of practical, tangible actions that directly benefit the Indo-Pacific region".

Further noting that this year has seen a number of firsts in the India-Australia defence relationship, including an Indian submarine visit to Perth and Australia's hosting of Exercise Malabar, Marles added that all this demonstrates the growing closeness of both nation's defence and security partnerships, according to the Australian Foreign Ministry.

"Our cooperation with India is at the heart of Australia's approach to ensuring the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient," he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Wong stated that the India-Australia partnership is central to the stability and prosperity of our shared region.

"Along with our deepening defence and security cooperation, Australia is committed to partnering with India more closely for the benefit of our region, in the Indian Ocean, in Southeast Asia and in the Pacific," she emphasised.

Moreover, the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a cornerstone of the India-Australia relationship and an opportunity to progress in working together to shape the type of region they want.

The second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be held in the national capital on Monday during which a wide range of strategic, defence and security issues are expected to be discussed between the two countries, an official statement said.

