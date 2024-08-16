Australian envoy advises nationals to avoid demonstrations, gatherings amid doctor's protests in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Australia has advised its nationals in India to be aware of the nationwide withdrawal of medical services by doctors amid the ongoing protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

The Australian Ambassador to India, Philip Green, also asked Australian nationals to avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and keep monitoring local media amid the ongoing protests in Kolkata.

"Australians in India should be aware of a nation-wide halt to non-emergency #medicalservices for 24 hours from 6:00am Indian Standard Time on Saturday 17 August until 6:00am on Sunday 18 August. Australians requiring access to general medical care should plan accordingly," Green stated in a post on X.

"General protests are also planned in #Kolkata. Avoid demonstrations and large public gatherings, monitor local media, and follow the advice of local authorities," he added.

The Indian Medical Association announced a nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am on Sunday, August 18.

In its official statement, IMA stated that routine OPDs and elective surgeries will not take place during those 24 hours; however, other essential services will be maintained.

"All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors," the release stated.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

The incident triggered massive protests. On Wednesday, the protest ground and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, forcing the security personnel to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, people from the Bengali film and television industry have also joined hands with protesting doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

