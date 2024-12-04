Australian envoy Philip Green, LoP leader Rahul Gandhi hold talks

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, held talks with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, with the latter expressing hope for a greater bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Congress party stated, "LoP Shri @RahulGandhi had an insightful interaction with Australia's High Commissioner to India Mr. @AusHCIndia. Rahul ji was hopeful for greater, bilateral ties between the two great nations of the Indo-Pacific."

Congress party also shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi and Philip Green OAM. The Australian envoy also shared details regarding his meeting with Congress MP on X, calling the interaction "substantive and thoughtful."

Taking to X, Philip Green OAM stated, "A substantive and thoughtful exchange with the Leader of the Opposition, @RahulGandhi. India, Australia, the Indo-Pacific and the world. Much to discuss as we build and deepen this vital India-Australia bilateral partnership."

Earlier in September, Philip Green OAM said that India-Australia Quad partnership is strategically aligned as Quad partners in their aim to create an open and free Indo-Pacific region.

In an interview with ANI, Green said that the Indo-Pacific region has a great dynamic and that the Quad countries stand with the region to have free trade and also to have sovereignty, which is free from any state.

"Australia and India are Quad partners, who are strategically aligned. We want Indo-Pacific open and free. There are great dynamics in our regions but some things hold us back. We want the region where states have free trade and what they want in their sovereignty in their own way, which is free from state, can make choices that suit the peoples of each of their countries," he said.

Green said that the Quad countries have agreed to work in maritime domain security and also to work in the removal of cervical cancer via vaccines in this region.

"We agreed on new work in maritime domain security; we all understand what is happening in our maritime domain, and secondly, we work harder and try to remove cervical cancer via vaccines. Australian PM Anthony Albasene visited India and met Prime Minister Modi and we talked about good things that include many things," he added.

The envoy further said that there has been a rise in trade between two nations and that they are also working for the second phase of the free trade agreement between both countries through the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), but they need to work on how to make it grow further.

