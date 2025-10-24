Australian First Nations businesses embark on historic mission to strengthen ties with India's mining sector

Perth [Australia], October 26 : Australia will lead its first-ever First Nations Business Mission to India this month, aimed at strengthening trade and investment opportunities between Australia's First Nations peoples and India's mining and renewable energy markets, an official release stated.

Eight Australian Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) companies will travel to Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata from October 26 to November 3 to foster partnerships and explore business opportunities. In a historic first, all eight businesses are Australian First Nations-owned, the release added.

Australian First Nations - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples - are among the world's oldest continuous civilisations, extending back over 65,000 years. They were Australia's first diplomats, traders, innovators, and knowledge holders. The release noted that the eight businesses on the delegation continue this proud tradition of innovation and creativity.

Led by the Perth USAsia Centre and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia on behalf of the Australian Government, the delegation represents a variety of sectors, from converting diesel mining vehicles to electric, producing chemicals to improve fuel efficiency, to safety, industrial gas, engineering, and technical services, the release stated.

Commenting on the visit, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green said, "As part of our efforts to progress Indigenous rights globally and help grow First Nations trade and investment, Australia is committed to supporting Indigenous Australians to benefit from India's dynamic economy. India offers an enormous opportunity for Australian First Nations industries, whether it's exporting agrifood and native botanicals, art, design, or developing cyber, clean energy or mining solutions."

"The Australian Government is proud to support this landmark business mission, connecting First Nations excellence to the extraordinary Indian businesses driving growth in one of the world's largest economies," the release added.

The delegation will visit Mumbai from October 26 to 28, New Delhi from October 28 to 30, and Kolkata from October 30 to November 2, where the businesses will showcase their expertise and innovation at India's largest mining conference, the International Mining, Equipment and Minerals Exhibition, the release stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor