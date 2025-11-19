Australian FM Wong arrives in India for 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' framework dialogue

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong arrived in the national capital on Wednesday to co-chair the 16th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, which is also the 26th meeting between the two.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, announced her arrival and welcomed her, noting that it provides a significant opportunity to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Warm welcome to FM Senator Wong of Australia as she arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 16th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with EAM S Jaishankar. The visit offers an opportunity to build on the various facets of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the MEA said in a post on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1991168339142730070

During her visit, discussions would take place on cooperation across cyber and strategic technology, trade, maritime security, defence, sport, and people-to-people ties.

In her official statement ahead of her visit, Wong said, "Australia and India have never been closer and our partnership never more consequential - it is crucial for us and crucial for the region in a sharper and more competitive world."

She highlighted that her visit builds on the high momentum of the series of engagements between India and Australia and "reflects the ongoing work of the Albanese Government to deepen our relationships and strengthen our resilience."

Wong noted that the cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the deepening alignment and shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"I look forward to discussions with my counterpart and friend, Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, to set the course for an even more ambitious, future-focused agenda, as our partnership enters its next phase. We will look to enhance our cooperation across cyber and strategic technology, trade, maritime security, defence, sport, and people-to-people ties," she stated.

"Together, Australia and India are working bilaterally, through the Quad, and through multilateral institutions to advance our collective security and prosperity," Wong further noted.

The high-level interaction comes shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Australia in October. He held delegation-level talks with Wong and also met Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, during his visit, hailing the fillip to the bilateral relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor