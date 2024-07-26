Australian Foreign Minister to visit Laos and Japan, set to participate in ASEAN and Quad Foreign Ministers meeting

Canberra [Australia], July 26 : The Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, will travel to Laos and Japan next week to participate in the ASEAN meetings and the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting respectively. She will also travel to South Korea for a bilateral visit.

In a statement, Penny Wong stated, "Over the next week I will travel to Laos for ASEAN meetings, Japan for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Republic of Korea for a bilateral visit."

"This year we proudly mark 50 years since Australia became ASEAN's first dialogue partner. A strong ASEAN underpins regional stability, contributes to prosperity and reinforces the rules and norms that protect us all. At the ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Laos, we will progress outcomes agreed at the Special Summit held earlier this year in Melbourne," she added.

Penny Wong will attend the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum in Laos. She said that Australia strongly supports Laos leadership as the ASEAN chair.

She noted, "Our friendship with Laos is built on longstanding development cooperation and people to people ties, forged over 70 years."

Penny Wong said that she is looking forward to meeting her counterparts from Japan, India and the United States at the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo. She noted that Quad is working closely with Indo-Pacific nations and institutions to deliver on positve agenda that responds to region's priorities and challenges.

She said, "The Quad is working closely with Indo-Pacific countries and institutions to deliver on a positive agenda that responds tangibly to the region's priorities and most pressing challenges. Quad Foreign Ministers will take forward cooperation on infrastructure, supply chains, connectivity, education, research, humanitarian and disaster responses, counterterrorism and security."

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Wong called South Korea Australia's "close friend and a comprehensive strategic partner." She said that she looked forward to meeting South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Seoul to progress implementation of the outcomes from 2+2 meeting in Melbourne in May.

She stated that Australia and South Korea are building on strategic alignment with expanded bilateral and regional cooperation, including on the energy transition and economic security.

In a statement, Penny Wong stated, "While in the ROK, I will visit the UN Command Buildings in the Joint Security Area within the Demilitarised Zone, which is an enduring symbol of international cooperation in addressing North Korea's challenges to security and stability."

"This visit to Laos, Japan and the Republic of Korea is an opportunity to promote Australia's interests and deepen collaboration with key partners and regional architecture in pursuit of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," she added.

