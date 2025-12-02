Australian govt to establish inquiry into military sexual violence

Canberra, Dec 2 Australia's minister for defence personnel and veterans affairs on Tuesday announced that the federal government will establish an independent inquiry into sexual violence within the nation's military.

Matt Keogh said in a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra that sexual violence causes serious harm to individuals and undermines the effectiveness of the military and that inconsistent handling of cases has eroded confidence in the ability of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to protect its members.

He announced that the government has opened consultation on the terms of reference for an independent expert inquiry into military sexual violence within the ADF, which is expected to commence in mid-2026.

"There is no shying away from Defence still not getting this right," Keogh said of the ADF's response to sexual violence.

"Lots has been done but people, especially women, are still experiencing this behaviour."

The sexual violence inquiry was a key recommendation of the landmark Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

The royal commission's final report released in September 2024 found that 2,007 current or former ADF members died by suicide between 1985 and 2021 and noted that it received many reports of bullying and physical or sexual violence contributing to psychological distress, suicide and suicidality.

As well as the separate inquiry, it recommended mandatory training for ADF leaders in handling sexual misconduct and a better process for investigating allegations.

Keogh said on Tuesday that ADF members who perpetrate sexual violence can presume that they will be dismissed.

A law firm based in Brisbane in October launched a class action lawsuit against the ADF alleging widespread and systemic sexual violence, harassment and discrimination within all branches of the military, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lawyers told an initial court hearing in Sydney on Tuesday that over 1,000 women who served in the ADF between 2003 and 2025 joined the class action within 48 hours of its launch.

