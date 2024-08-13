Australian helicopter company confirms employee responsible for fatal crash into hotel

Sydney, Aug 13 The Australian company that owns the helicopter that crashed into a hotel in Far North Queensland on Tuesday confirmed the pilot who was killed in the "unauthorised" flight was a current ground crew employee.

Nautilus Aviation chief executive officer (CEO) Aaron Finn said that a ground crew employee gained unauthorised access to its helicopter hangar at the Cairns International Airport early Monday morning and misappropriated an aircraft, reports Xinhua news agency.

The pilot, the sole occupant of the helicopter, died when it crashed into the roof of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in the northeastern city of Cairns shortly after takeoff, sparking a fire and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of guests.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Finn said that the employee -- who started working with the company four months ago -- held a pilot's license in New Zealand but had never flown in Australia.

He said there was a gathering of company employees on Sunday night celebrating the man's promotion to a ground crew position at another Nautilus Aviation base.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the individual's family and all who have been affected by this tragedy and continue to offer our support to our employees during this very challenging period," Finn said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) confirmed that evidence recovered from the wreck of the helicopter, including technical instruments, had been sent to its central office in Canberra for examination.

The ATSB has appealed for any eyewitnesses or people with video or photographs of the helicopter flying before the crash to contact the bureau.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that investigators believe the helicopter was taken from the Cairns International Airport before flying into the no-fly zone over the city's central business district.

The investigation into the crash will also scrutinise the Department of Home Affairs, which oversees security at all Australian airports.

Nautilus Aviation has a fleet of over 40 helicopters across seven operating bases in Queensland and the Northern Territory, from which it offers scenic flights, tours, and charters.

